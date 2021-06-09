Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,729,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE RJF traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.68. 14,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,153,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

