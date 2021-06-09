Full18 Capital LLC Sells 14,547 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Full18 Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,697,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,276,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of RNR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.80. 3,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $144.03 and a 12-month high of $192.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

