Full18 Capital LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 1.7% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. 61,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,192. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

