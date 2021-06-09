FUTURAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,424.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $16,748.96 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

