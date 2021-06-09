FY2021 EPS Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UniCredit in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNCFF. Citigroup raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

UNCFF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

