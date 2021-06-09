FY2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $189.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.07. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.