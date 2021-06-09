FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nikon in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Nikon stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Nikon has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

