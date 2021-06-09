G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIII. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $18,267,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

