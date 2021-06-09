Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 164 ($2.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,784. Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.16 ($2.21). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.05.
Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Company Profile
