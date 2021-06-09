Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 164 ($2.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,784. Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.16 ($2.21). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.05.

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

