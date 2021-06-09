GameCredits Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $19.25 million and approximately $428,088.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00458500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,530,316 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

