Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $48.63.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

