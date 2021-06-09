GAPS (GAP) Market Cap Achieves $1.79 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAPS has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $1.79 million and $228.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,078.73 or 1.00131993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009614 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000134 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

