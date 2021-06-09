Gary E. Dickerson Sells 40,735 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Materials alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00.

AMAT stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,045,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.