Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading 9.2% Higher

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.35. 11,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 674,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $577,927.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,317. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.