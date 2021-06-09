GCN Coin Market Cap Hits $117,029.45 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $117,029.45 and $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.67 or 0.00461226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.