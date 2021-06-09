Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.15.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,058,855 shares of company stock worth $73,209,160. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 84,645 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 584,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

