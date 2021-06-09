Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GIGNY opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19. Genting Singapore has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, SPA, and specialty retail outlets.

