Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Trading Down 16.8%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) fell 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11.

Geox Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and jackets, as well as accessories for men, women, and children under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, and Geox Shops.

