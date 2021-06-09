Gerald P. Kenney Sells 12,790 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UIS opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after acquiring an additional 398,019 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 432,574 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Unisys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Unisys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

