German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 3,425 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 101,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

