German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

