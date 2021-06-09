German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 151,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 278,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960,508. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

