Giant (GIC) Market Capitalization Hits $13,264.40

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 82.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Giant has traded 77.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market cap of $13,264.40 and approximately $43.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,177,972 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

