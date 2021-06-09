Giant Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 82.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $13,264.40 and approximately $43.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Giant has traded 77.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,177,972 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.