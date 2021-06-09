Gifto Market Capitalization Achieves $56.77 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 115.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $56.77 million and approximately $225.49 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00069441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.38 or 0.00932440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.99 or 0.09045458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

