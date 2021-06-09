Giles Brand Sells 4,500,112 Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) insider Giles Brand sold 4,500,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £15,075,375.20 ($19,696,074.21).

Luceco stock opened at GBX 361 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.13. The firm has a market cap of £580.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Luceco plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.70 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.50 ($4.87).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered shares of Luceco to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

