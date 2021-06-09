Globis Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 9th

Globis Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Globis Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Globis Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAQU opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Globis Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

