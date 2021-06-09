GN Store Nord A/S’s (GNNDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $249.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $278.45.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

