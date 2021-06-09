GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director Daniel John Major Sells 100,000 Shares

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director Daniel John Major sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$30,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$308,202.18.

Daniel John Major also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Daniel John Major sold 2,000 shares of GoviEx Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$640.00.

GoviEx Uranium stock opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$148.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. GoviEx Uranium Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.39.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.