GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Position Trimmed by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,226 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $83,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 546,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 74,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

