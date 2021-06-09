Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ranpak by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ranpak by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

PACK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

