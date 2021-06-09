Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 304,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Aspen Aerogels comprises approximately 0.2% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 1.07% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

ASPN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

