Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys 60,000 Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSRV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in FinServ Acquisition by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,062,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,317,000 after buying an additional 663,672 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FinServ Acquisition by 22.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 98,512 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

FSRV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. 11,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

