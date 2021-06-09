Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 182,693 Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,693 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 1.49% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,020,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,232,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EUCR remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

