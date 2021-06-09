Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 30,395 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,395 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Alphatec worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,365,699.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,182 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,365. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.