Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,209,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,140,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,176,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,784,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

PRCH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. 13,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79. Porch Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.