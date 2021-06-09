Graphlinq Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $12.00 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00026207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.54 or 0.00940294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.48 or 0.09338844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050125 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

