Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. 5,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Greif has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

