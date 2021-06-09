Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grenke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.50 ($64.12).

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of ETR GLJ opened at €36.81 ($43.31) on Wednesday. Grenke has a twelve month low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a twelve month high of €81.65 ($96.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.