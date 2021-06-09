Grid+ Price Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $146,188.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00026437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.43 or 0.00940926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.89 or 0.09218980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars.

