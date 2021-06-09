Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.94. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $3.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $21.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $22.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.28 to $22.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSE:GPI traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.60. The company had a trading volume of 124,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,550. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $55.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

