Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $6.03

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $5.90. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

