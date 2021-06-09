Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 49,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 682,436 shares.The stock last traded at $10.32 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

