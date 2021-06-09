Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stake Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281,242 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Guidewire Software by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

