Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 20,900 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clearshares LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,886,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 460,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after acquiring an additional 66,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.72. 65,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,564. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

