Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes $2.14 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $6,143,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. 26,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.