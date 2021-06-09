Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 827,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.29.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

