Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of HLFDY stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00.
Halfords Group Company Profile
