Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of HLFDY stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

