Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.510-1.590 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.11.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,932. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

