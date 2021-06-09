Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,682 ($21.98). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68), with a volume of 471,448 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,774.88 ($23.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,670.77. The firm has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

